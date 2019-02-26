1 killed in crash near south AL elementary school

ANDALUSIA, AL (WSFA) - Andalusia Police Dispatch Supervisor Allen Scofield said one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash near Andalusia Elementary School.
The Tuesday crash, Scofield said, happened around 2:40 p.m. on Moore Road behind the school. He said it was between a 2017 Dodge minivan and a 2007 GMC Yukon.
Scofield said reports indicate the Yukon was leaving the school when the van was traveling south and collided with the vehicle. The driver of the Yukon sustained injuries requiring them to be flown by LifeFlight for further treatment. The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene, Scofield said.
The investigation is ongoing.
