Man charged with assault after victim bit on neck

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been charged with assault after court documents say he bit a man.
Terry Jarrod Provo, 27, is charged with assault third degree and burglary third degree.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett with the Montgomery Police Department, the charges are related to an incident which took place on Christmas Day in the 6700 block of Greenbrook Drive. During the incident, the suspect went into a residence and assaulted a resident after he was confronted. The suspect then left the scene.
An arrest affidavit indicates the suspect punched the victim in the face, pulled his hair and bit him on the neck.
Provo, who is known by the homeowner, was later identified as the suspect. He was taken into custody Monday and charged.
Provo was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $15,500 bond.
Provo was previously charged with assaulting a Montgomery Police Officer. In that case, he allegedly bit the officer’s hand.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.