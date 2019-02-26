Mother, children reflect on their experience with Boys & Girls Club

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Parents have described the Boys & Girls Club as a Godsend - a safe place that allows them ti work and their children to hide. One mother and her children remember their introduction and experience with the West End location.
Even though kids are able to go there before school, after school or even later, the organizers at the Boys & Girls Club want folks to know that this is not a day care.
“That was one of the first things they expressed. For me, that’s what made me kind of hold on for a minute. But it also got me to hear what they were saying, ‘We want your children to grow,’” said mother Kenya Chillous.
They can remember the learning curve for all of them...mom and kids alike. Kendra had to work. Her kids wanted to learn. The Boys & Girls Club was the place that helped them both.
“It was different. I liked it. It was home away from home. Of course the staff - they were just like parents. The kids were just like your brothers and sisters,” said Kenya’s daughter Ashley Chillous.
Ashley and Joseph are in their twenties now, but they vividly remember being those expressive, inquisitive youngsters trying to figure it all out.
“I mean, it makes you more comfortable. It lets you be who you are and you’re not trying to put on this persona of who you think you should be when you’re who you really are,” said Kenya’s son Joseph Chillous.
A home away from home, and a school away from school. Teaching life lessons.
The Chillous family said they are always looking for ways to give back to the Boys & Girls Club, because they got so much from it.
