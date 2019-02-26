MPS investigating bank account opened using school funds

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A Montgomery Public Schools coach is under investigation for reportedly opening a bank account in a school’s name with school funds.
According to Tom Salter with MPS, the Brewbaker Technical High School athletic coach allegedly opened a bank account in the school’s name and deposited funds earmarked for the school’s teams. MPS is investigating to determine if the funds were used for any other purpose than what was intended.
Salter said the account was flagged during an audit by the MPS financial office in December and reported to the Montgomery County Board of Education in a January meeting.
The results of the internal investigation are expected to be given to the superintendent in a few days, Salter said. He also said if any mishandling of funds is proven, the system will work with authorities to recover the missing funds and ensure proper steps are taken.
Salter said MPS staff has reported the investigation to appropriate agencies and they are cooperating with their investigations.
