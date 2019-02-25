Non-profit raising money for injured Birmingham police officer

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A non-profit organization, The Wounded Blue, is currently raising money for a Birmingham police officer who was injured on the job.
“Officer Bowden was struck by a vehicle and he is having problems financially. The wounded Blue steps in and helps those officers and those families try to bridge that gap," said Chief Bill Partridge, Wounded Blue Chairman. “We step in and help them with that and that’s what we’re doing with Officer Bowden.”
"One of the most dangerous things police officers do every day is work traffic accidents out on the side of the roadway with people who aren’t paying attention and they get struck by a vehicle such as Officer Bowden did,” continued Partridge.
In Nov. 2018, Officer Tekulve Bowden was seriously injured when he was hit by a vehicle on I-59 while investigating a car crash. Both of his legs are fractured and Bowden hasn’t been able to work since the accident.
The money raised will go towards Officer Bowden’s out-of-pocket medical bills and expenses for his family while he recovers. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go directly to Officer Bowden and his family to cover medical expenses and other financial needs.
To donate to this account, click here.
When you get to the PayPal payment screen, you will be given the option to “write a note." You are asked to enter Officer Bowden’s name so the payment will be directed to his account. You are also asked to enter your address so the organization will be able to acknowledge your donation.
As an alternative, donation checks may be sent to Wounded Blue, Inc., 213 Greene Street, Huntsville, AL, 35801.
