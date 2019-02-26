South Alabama bombing suspect indicted on federal charges

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - There’s more legal trouble for an Alabama man who was arrested in 2017 after allegedly creating several homemade bombs, one of which injured a victim when it exploded and destroyed a vehicle.
In addition to state charges, suspect Sylvio Joseph King, 45, of Dothan, is now facing federal charges.
U.S. Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr., ATF Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson, Houston County Sheriff Don Valenza, and Dothan Police Chief Steven Parrish announced the federal indictment against King on Tuesday after he appeared for an initial federal court hearing in Montgomery.
The new charges are for improperly possessing and maliciously using an explosive device, Franklin said.
According to court documents, King is charged with illegally possessing two different improvised explosive devices in Oct. 2017.
Franklin confirmed the first device was a remote controlled galvanized steel pipe bomb that contained bullets and an explosive powder mixture. The second bomb, referred to as a “directional mine,” was made of an aluminum tube filled with lead shot and an explosive powder mixture.
Franklin said the charges against King include is using one of the devices to blow up a truck. The driver, Terry Daniel Brooks, was badly injured in the explosion but survived. A second device was later found in a dumpster behind Wiregrass Rehab Center.
The federal charges, if convicted of, could result in a prison sentence of between 37 years to life in prison, as well as fines and restitution, Franklin said.
King’s trial is scheduled to being in June.
Multiple law enforcement agencies have assisted in the case including the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the Dothan Police Department.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.