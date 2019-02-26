State lawmakers weigh in on gas tax discussion

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - We’re just about a week out from the start of this year’s legislative session. Gov. Kay Ivey is expected to unveil her plan to improve the state’s roads and bridges in the coming days. And there’s already talk of a possible tax increase to pay for it.
Monday, Democratic lawmakers discussed those issues and more in a special legislative town hall and listening tour meeting at Alabama State University.
Rep. Thad McClammy, Rep. TaShina Morris, Rep. Kirk Hatcher, and Rep. Kelvin Lawrence were in attendance. This town hall meeting is something members of the House Democratic Caucus feels serves a dual purpose.
“We want to make sure they understand what our job description is and we want to see what it is they want," said Rep. Tashina Morris, D-District 77.
There was a long list of items brought up ranging from education to gun violence. After the town hall, we asked the lawmakers and voters about the possibility a statewide gas tax increase to go towards improving roads and bridges.
“I think it is really important to have money for infrastructure. For the gas tax it will be an important conversation to have," said Marche Johnson, Montgomery resident.
Already some voters have questions.
“If you are going to raise the gas tax is it really going to roads and bridges or is a portion going back to ALEA and the courts?" said Kenneth Paschal, Montgomery resident.
The gas tax hike is likely to dominate 2019 session. House District 76 Rep. Thad McClammy is eager to see what legislation could be brought forth. While he says there is a need, he feels this should have been brought up before now.
“If people that don’t see a problem with 12 cent or 5 cent they probably don’t represent the majority,” Thad McClammy, D-District 76.
If a bill hits the floor, Tashina Morris, representative for House District 77, knows what she will be doing.
“I am voting the way my constituents want me to vote," said Morris.
State Republican lawmakers we spoke to have been divided on the issue. While some have been supportive on the increase, others want to look where they can move money before taking it from residents.
The legislative session starts March 5.
