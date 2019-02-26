Suspect in Prattville gas station robbery in custody

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) - The suspect in a robbery at the Exxon gas station in Prattville has been taken into custody.
According to Lisa Byrd with the City of Prattville, Montgomery resident Lacedric Lamar Gray, 22, turned himself in to the Prattville Police Department Tuesday morning after seeing the CrimeStoppers broadcast on WSFA 12 News. He confessed to the robbery and is being held at the Autauga County Metro Jail.
The crime was caught on video, showing a man reach across the counter at the gas station and take about $400 from the register.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.