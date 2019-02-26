Tuskegee woman has story to tell thanks to Boys and Girls Club

TUSKEGEE, AL (WSFA) - It was the Boys and Girls Club in Tuskegee that shaped Arkaysia Hampton’s life.
“I got involved in the Boys and Girls Club because my mom was trying to find someplace for me to go during the summer,” said Hampton.
Hampton started becoming a regular at the club when she was 12 and remained a fixture for six years. Through it all, Hampton learned what it meant to stay focused in life, stay out of trouble and become a contributing member of society. The club centers on mentoring young people during its after school program that includes help with school work, with a particular focus on life lessons.
Looking back, Hampton says the growth was unmistakable.
“The Boys and Girls Club benefited my life by helping me come out of my shell. At first, I was quiet and shy and people came up to me and said you don’t have to be quiet," she said.
There are 4,000 clubs across the country with some 4 million members. Success stories are too numerous to count, but look no further than Hampton. She credits the club for unlocking her potential.
Hampton is now 18 years old, a freshman at Tuskegee University and studying to become a CPA.
The Chronicle of Philanthropy ranks the Boys and Girls Club as the number one young organization for the 13th year in a row.
