Video released of suspect in Prattville gas station robbery

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department has released video of a suspect in a robbery at a gas station.
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, on Feb. 16 at around 6:33 p.m. the suspect entered the Exxon gas station and spoke with the clerk behind the counter. While another customer was checking out, the video shows the suspect reach over the counter and grab about $400 from the register.
The suspect then fled the business and entered a silver colored passenger car.
Anyone with information in this case should call police or CrimeStoppers’ 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP. Tipsters can also download the P3-tips app, or give information through the web.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.