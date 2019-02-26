Warmer, wetter weather returning

Yesterday’s sunshine was nice, wasn’t it? Sadly, there won’t be nearly as much sunshine to go around moving forward. Mostly cloudy skies have returned to the area this morning, accompanied by isolated showers at times. Temperatures are starting to rebound and will reach the upper 60s by afternoon. Lower 70s arrive tomorrow and will carry us through the rest of the workweek as scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder remain possible. A front moves through the region Saturday, allowing cooler air to trickle in for the close of the weekend and into the early part of next week.