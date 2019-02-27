AL congresswoman lead sponsor in Dem’s voting rights bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSFA) - Congressional Democrats are introducing a voting rights bill to reverse suppression in parts of America. One Alabama congresswoman from Alabama’s 7th Congressional District is the lead sponsor.
Alabama Congresswoman Terri Sewell, a Selma native, is the lead sponsor of the Voting Rights Advancement Act. The act’s purpose? To reverse what supporters claim has been a weakening of fair voting practices, especially since a 2013 Supreme Court decision in the case of Shelby County v Holder.
“In my hometown of Selma and throughout Alabama’s 7th Congressional District, Americans bled, marched and died for the right to vote, but the modern-day voter suppression we saw in the 2018 mid-term elections shows that old battles have become new again,”said Sewell. “Since the Supreme Court’s Shelby vs. Holder decision, many states have enacted more restrictive voting laws that have led us in the wrong direction. The Voting Rights Advancement Act helps protect and advance the legacy of those brave foot soldiers of the civil rights movement by restoring key provisions of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and empowering the Justice Department to stop voter suppression tactics before they go into place.”
In that landmark 2013 case, the decision struck down Section 4(b) of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which outlined the qualifications needed to determine which states are required bu the Justice Department to pre-clear elections changes in states with a history of voter discrimination.
Rep. John Lewis said the bill must be passed to correct a decision by the United States’ highest court.
“We must repair what the Supreme Court damaged. We must pass this bill to ensure that every American has equal freedom to participate in our democracy,” he said.
The Voting Rights Advancement Act would return some states to federal oversight for any election changes they want to make.
“We assemble today for a call to action. Voter suppression efforts are unacceptable and un-American. But because of a disastrous Supreme Court decision, they are almost impossible to stop. The Voting Right Advancement Act we are introducing today would restore and bolster the Voting Rights Act, and undo the damage done by the Shelby County decision," said Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT).
Leahy introduced the bill to the Senate.
Sen. Doug Jones also introduced the bill into the senate along with Leahy, and called the right to vote “sacred.”
“The right to vote is one of the most sacred and fundamental tenets of our democracy. Despite the progress we have made as a nation since the passage of the Voting Rights Act, there are far too many examples of those in power working to make it harder for folks to vote,” said Jones.
The purge of Georgia voter rolls in 2018 and absentee ballot fraud in a recent North Carolina congressional race were cited as two reasons to support the act.
The House and Senate will also hold a series of hearings to document the public record of voter suppression and the need for federal pre-clearance enforcement.
