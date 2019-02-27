4 in custody after shooting at Montgomery high school

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The morning after a shooting inside the gym of Montgomery’s Robert E. Lee High School, police and city officials say four people have been arrested.
Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange joined Police Chief Ernest Finely and the two confirmed Wednesday morning to WSFA 12 News the individuals taken into custody range in age from 14-years-old to 18-years-old.
Finley says three of the suspects in custody will be charged with making terroristic threats and possession of a weapon on school property for having guns on campus. Video surveillance showed teens inside the school with guns in their pockets.
Strange says the suspect initially taken into custody Tuesday was not the shooter but is one of the suspects being charged for having a gun on school campus.
The shooting suspect, who has not been identified, is also in custody and will be charged with attempted murder, Finley added.
Finley says the identities of the suspects who will be charged as adults will be released on Wednesday. Finley did acknowledge all of the suspects facing charges are students at Lee High School.
There are still a lot of unanswered questions in this case, including how a gun got onto a campus with metal detectors.
Strange is calling for a better security plan with Montgomery Public Schools. Guards will be placed at every door on Wednesday. Strange is also asking for experts to be brought in to review school security.
During an afternoon news conference Tuesday, officials confirmed the 17-year-old victim, shot in the arm, was treated at an area hospital and later released to recover at home. Police had already said the unnamed victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm, which MPS officials further confirmed was treated by a school nurse until medics arrived.
Lee High School will be open on Wednesday with additional counselors in place.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.