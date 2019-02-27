Auburn University PSA featuring alum, Apple CEO Tim Cook wins top award

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - A Public Service Announcement produced by Auburn University that features Apple CEO Tim Cook has won a top award.
“War Eagle,” which aired nationally, has earned a Grand Award from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education.
The PSA highlights the value of an Auburn University degree by showcasing several notable alumni in different stages of their careers.
The alumni featured include:
- Tim Cook, CEO, Apple, Inc., Class of 1982
- Ace Atkins, best-selling author, Class of 1994
- Robert Cofield, Engineer, Tesla, Class of 2013 and 2016
- Laura Folse, CEO, BP Wind Energy, Class of 1980
- Chief Justice Harold Melton, Supreme Court of Georgia, Class of 1988
- Carrie Williams, Producer, Comedy Central, Class of 2010
“War Eagle” is one of three PSAs written and directed by Ed Miller, who is also an Auburn alum.
“From New York to Los Angeles or London to Abu Dhabi, I have often told others that my Auburn degree is the single factor that allowed me to be working with them that day,” said Miller. “When Auburn graduates move into the workforce, they have been prepared with the life and leadership skills needed to be successful in any instance. We feel we have captured that in our PSAs.”
