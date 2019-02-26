Charges for former Tiger Transit driver accused of raping Auburn student change

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - Jury selection continued Tuesday for the trial, and the charges against the defendent, Tony Martin Patillo, have changed after allegedly raping an Auburn University student while she was on a university transit bus.
James Johnson, Jr. is also a defendant in this case, being accused of driving the bus while Patillo was allegedly in the rear of the bus assaulting the victim.
Patillo was originally facing, first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and four counts of public lewdness. The counts of public lewdness have now been reduced to one.
The first-degree rape charge was changed to include a victim who is “incapable of consent by reason of physically helpless.” Before, the charge also included a victim who is “mentally incapacitated.”
Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes said the initial counts were for each of the people in the car who saw Patillo exposing himself to the victim. He said the change reflects the fact there was only one situation where he was exposing himself, not four separate incidents.
Hughes said the change in the first-degree rape charge reflects the fact the victim was physically helpless. He said this means “unconscious or unable to communicate an unwillingness to act."
Hughes questioned potential jurors about their opinions and beliefs on topics like underage drinking and rape.
Patillo’s attorney, Carlton Taylor, asked jurors were about any relationship to the witnesses the state intends to call.
The trial itself is expected to begin tomorrow.
Patillo is being held in the Lee County Jail, and his co-defendant, Johnson is out on bond awaiting his trial.
Investigators say the alleged rape was caught on camera. Officers notified the victim who said she had no idea what happened.
