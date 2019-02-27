Feeling Like Spring

We’re back in a warm and muggy pattern across the area. This morning, that combination supports patchy rain and a little fog.
The bulk of the substantial rainfall is lurking along the coast, pressing eastward. Light fringes of rain from that batch along the coast extend into south Alabama, so odds of wet weather are higher south versus central. We’ll climb into the lower and middle 70s under mostly cloudy skies into the afternoon with a continued risk for a passing shower.
Rain and rumbles become likely tomorrow with an outside shot at a few stronger storms. The weekend cold front has slowed down, and it now appears Sunday will be the day it passes.
Colder air spills southward behind the front into next week.
