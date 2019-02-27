Firefighters bust out car windows to get to hydrant

ANAHEIM, CA (Gray News) – Think twice before parking in front of a fire hydrant in Southern California.
Anaheim Fire & Rescue doesn’t mess around.
When firefighters found a car between them and the hydrant they needed water from, they broke out the car’s back windows and ran a fire hose through it.
“Is a closer parking spot worth the broken windows and the citation and towing fees to @AnaheimPD?” the department said on its Twitter account this week. “@City_of_Anaheim residents please do not park in fire lanes.”
Just call it a friendly reminder.
“We posted this incident to illustrate and educate, not to humiliate anyone,” the fire department said, responding to questions about why firefighters had to break out the car’s windows.
“We do not intentionally damage people’s property without a true need. Going over, under, or around doesn’t work. If it did, we wouldn’t need red zones in front of fire hydrants.”
