Former opponents now key parts for Troy Women’s Basketball

TROY, AL (WSFA) - Six years ago, Faith Academy senior Sydney Westry’s shot gave the Lady Rams their first AHSAA state title in program history.
“It was kind of an out-of-body experience that you can’t really describe,” said Westry. “It took me a couple of days to realize that I was a state champion.”
Westry’s game-winning shot was over then Wenonah freshman Kate Rodgers.
“I look up and she kicks it out and no one ran out,” said Rodgers. “I tried to get there, but I was a half second late and she let it fly.”
After Westry’s four-year career at the University of Mobile and Rodgers’ brief stint at Ole Miss, both are now a part of the Troy Women’s basketball team.
Rodgers is a starting forward while Westry is a staff assistant.
Westry loves to remind Rodgers daily about that shot, especially on Rodgers’ first day at Troy.
“I am a trash talker. I love it,” said Westry. “Our contact went something like, ‘I beat you. You didn’t close out very good. I hit the shot in your face.’”
“It was definitely, ‘I hit the shot in your face,’” said Rodgers.
So the two had to find out what would happen now?
Westry took her position at the top of the key while Rodgers got ready to attempt the block.
Just like it was six years ago, Westry’s shot was nothing but net. I guess some things never change.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.