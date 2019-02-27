Growing off campus student housing a concern in Auburn

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - Several meetings are happening in Auburn over the next few weeks after expressed concerns over growing off campus student housing.
Auburn University is expanding, and so are the off campus living options. While some are excited for the new housing, others say it’s a little too much.
City officials are trying to bridge the gap between the students that are here for a few years, and the residents that have chosen to spend their lives here. Off campus student housing has been a topic of concern for residents and students alike, and now Auburn Mayor, Ron Anders, is trying to find the best option for everyone.
“People were primarily concerned about the size and scale of the new projects that have come on board, primarily near the downtown sector. But there’s a larger question to be asked, do we have enough rooms for students to live in in Auburn?" he said. "Are they the kind of rooms and the kind of facilities that students would want to live in today in 2019? What can we do about older projects and developments that no longer find students living in them? So, we are trying to take a deep look at something that’s a very comprehensive issue in our community.”
Anders says several meetings are being held between the city, university, and residents over the next few months to try to make sure that everyone’s voices are heard.
The academic detached dwelling unit ordinance will be on the Auburn city council agenda for the March 5 meeting to address off campus student housing options.
