Headland police concerned about synthetic marijuana in the community

HEADLAND, AL (WSFA) - Headland’s police chief, Mark Jones, says he’s concerned about synthetic marijuana’s growing presence in the community.
“We are seeing a major rise with the synthetic marijuana going on,” said Jones. “We’re seeing it in large quantities.”
The department held a press conference Wednesday to discuss recent arrests linked to the drug.
On Friday, police arrested Jerry Young and Contravius Parks following a chase. Police say during the chase the two tossed a large bag of synthetic marijuana and a loaded gun out the vehicle; 1021 grams of synthetic marijuana was recovered following the chase.
Young is charged with trafficking synthetic marijuana, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment, carrying a concealed weapon, leaving the scene of an accident, and numerous traffic citations. Parks is charged with trafficking synthetic marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon, and attempting to elude.
This is the second time in two months investigators seized the drug in an investigation. In January, police arrested Jermony Rhodes and charged him with trafficking synthetic marijuana.
“It’s so prevalent now because they’re making it themselves. They’re selling it on the streets and people are getting it. Therefore we’re seeing a lot more of it,” said Jones.
In total, officers seized abut $5,000 worth of drugs. If convicted, the men could face between 10 years to life in prison.
Jones says they’re not just catching people selling it, they’re also getting calls about people who have used the substance.
“We’ve gotten several calls. We’ve had one where someone is passed out in the bathroom where they’ve been smoking synthetic. Passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle,” said Jones.
He’s concerned the trend will go up as spring breakers travel through the area. As a safety precaution, they plan to have more law enforcement out patrolling roads for the next seven to eight weeks.
