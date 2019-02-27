Injured man calls medics about a mile from possible shooting site

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A man has been injured in a Tuesday evening shooting.
According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, the victim sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound and ran to the 2000 block of Fairview Ave., where police and medics were called. Duckett said the shooting possibly occurred on Mill Street.
According to Google maps, Mill Street and Fairview Ave. are about a mile apart.
No arrests have been made at this time.
