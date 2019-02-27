Is Alabama’s new anti-bullying law working?

“It didn’t affect us too much because we took bullying seriously here in Tuscaloosa County Schools so we were following all of our previous guidelines, and some of the new things that are out in the Jamari Terrell Williams Act we were practicing on our own because it made good sense,” says Dr. Antonio Cooper, the Coordinator of Student Services for Tuscaloosa County Schools. "We wanted to provide the support that all of our students needed, everyone deserves to learn in a safe environment because research shows you can’t learn in an environment where you don’t feel safe. "