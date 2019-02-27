L.V. Stabler Memorial Hospital in Greenville gets new name

GREENVILLE, AL (WSFA) - L.V. Stabler Memorial Hospital is no longer what the front signs says. It is now Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama.
It’s all part of moving forward, not forgetting the past in which Dr. L.V. Stabler founded the original hospital in 1916, but broadening its scope after the Georgiana Medical Center announced its closing by the end of March.
Mayor Dexter McClendon said it’s time.
“It was obvious to us that we wanted to be a regional center for everybody, so that had a lot to do with it," he said.
The new signage is on the way, but already hospital leaders say they’re feeling the effects of the name change in a good way especially since it’s tied to the UAB system in Birmingham.
“We are getting a few, and I don’t know if that’s because we offer orthopedic services, but we are getting patients from the south," said interim CEO Connie Nicholas.
And Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama has extended job offers to five current and former employees at the Georgiana Medical Center. We also learned Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama board will make an offer next week to one of four candidates who’ve applied for the CEO position.
The mayor does not expect Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama to start expanding physically anytime soon. For now, the goal is sustainability. The city of Greenville purchased the hospital for $2.5 million a few months ago.
“And along with UAB, you’re going to see the hospital prosper," said McClendon.
For more than 100 years, L.V. Stabler Memorial Hospital has been a major presence in Butler County. That part hasn’t changed; just the name, blending history with the future.
