Man who fled car crash later found dead of gunshot wound

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation in connection to the weekend discovery of a man’s body. Police said a forensic evaluation of 27-year-old Kendrick Campbell’s body found that he died as a result of a gunshot wound.
Police and medics responded to reports of a deceased person in the 3000 block of Michigan Court shortly before 5:45 p.m. Sunday. That’s in a neighborhood near Montgomery’s Northern Boulevard.
Campbell, who was pronounced dead on the scene, appeared to have suffered a blunt-force injury, police noted. The circumstances of his death weren’t immediately clear.
Further investigation determined Campbell was the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a two-vehicle rollover crash at the intersection of Jackson Ferry Road and Smith Street the previous Friday night. Police said Campbell fled the scene of the crash on foot.
The intersection of the crash is approximately one mile from the location where Campbell’s body was found.
An analysis of the victim’s remains revealed that the blunt-force trauma was caused by the crash, but it was the gunshot wound that ultimately killed him.
It’s unclear who shot the man or what the motive may have been. An investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.
Anyone who knows anything about this case should call CrimeStoppers at 215- STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or Montgomery Police at 625-2831.
Campbell is Montgomery’s ninth homicide victim of 2019.
