LIVE: MPS superintendent gives Lee High School shooting update

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore is providing an update on the latest in the Lee High School shooting from Tuesday.
Tuesday a student was shot in the arm in the gym. Officials said the 17-year-old student was treated at a Montgomery hospital and released.
Wednesday, Montgomery police said four students were arrested and one gun was recovered in the investigation. One student, identified as 17-year-old Michael Woods, has been identified as the suspected shooter and is being charged with attempted murder. He has been transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under bonds totaling $75,000.
A 16-year-old student, not involved in the shooting, has been charged with possession of a firearm on campus, police said. He was taken into custody while fleeing from campus. The firearm recovered from the student was not involved in the shooting. He was also charged with terroristic threats.
A 17-year-old and a 14-year-old student were also charged with possession of a firearm on school campus and terroristic threats. Police said the two students were in the gym at the time of Tuesday’s shooting incident and had a gun in their possession.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.