Police: Man sought for stealing money from Troy vending machines

TROY, AL (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is searching for a man they say stole money from vending machines in Walmart.
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the suspect can be seen entering the store with keys to open the drink machines located in the front of the store. Troy
Police say several hundred dollars were taken from the machines.
Crimestoppers says the man may also be wanted in similar cases across the River Region.
If you have any information about this case or know who this suspect is, please call CrimeStoppers’ 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP or visit the CrimeStoppers’ website.
