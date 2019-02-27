Remains of WWII sailor coming home to Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A Marshall County man killed 75 years ago in the Pacific Theater of World War II is finally coming home.
Military officials confirm DNA and dental records helped positively identify the remains of Ira Buck Slaton.
He was buried in 1944 in Saipan and later moved to the Philippines, marked only as an “Unknown American Sailor”.
Slaton’s family says there will be a military funeral in April at Nixon Chapel Cemetery in Horton.
