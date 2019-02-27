Rivers continue rise to historic levels in west Alabama

DEMOPOLIS, AL (WSFA) - The waters are rising to historic levels in west Alabama. In the Marengo County city of Demopolis, where the Black Warrior and Tombigbee rivers converge, water levels continue to rise.
The Tombigbee River is now at 81.1 feet, a high it hasn’t reached in 28 years.
If the Tombigbee keeps rising, as it is expected to do, by Friday it will reach 83 feet. That would make it one of the ten worst floods in the modern historical record.
The Demoplis mayor’s office said, as of Wednesday, there haven’t been any reports received of flooded homes. But many people are cut off from their homes by flooded roadways.
The river will crest this week and slowly fall through the weekend, but water levels will stay above flood stage for the foreseeable future.
View some of the photos we’ve taken of the flooding in the Demopolis area.
