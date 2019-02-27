Mountain Brook PD: Residents should ‘shelter in place’ after chemical spill on Hwy. 280 sends more than 40 to hospital

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Fourteen employees have been taken to the hospital after a chemical spill at a Birmingham Water Works treatment plant, according to police.
Multiple rescue and hazmat units are on the scene in the 2900 block of Shades Crest Road. Highway 280 is closed in both directions between Shades Creek Parkway and Green Valley Road.
The spill was caused by Ferric sulfate and Sodium hypochlorite mixing. The water supply is still safe to use, according to the Water Works. Authorities are monitoring the air.
Police are closing the roads as ambulances make their way to area hospitals.
Several roads in the area are close due to the spill.
