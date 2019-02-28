AL woman convicted in baby stroller scam

“English posted ads on Craigslist and eBay listing high-end baby strollers such as “Uppababy Vista” and “Bugaboo Donkey” for sale,” the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement. “These strollers retailed for $900 to $1,500 each. English listed pictures of these strollers with a sale price range from $599 to $900, or sometimes she would have the buyers bid on the strollers. After English and a buyer agreed on a price and shipping details, English asked them to send the money through PayPal. After the buyer wired the money to English, they would never hear from her again and never received a stroller.”