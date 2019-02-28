AL woman convicted in baby stroller scam

TUSKEGEE, AL (WSFA) - A Tuskegee woman has been given a seven year prison sentence for a series of identity theft-related crimes that resulted in nearly $120,000 in losses, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Tanya Lee English, 44, was sentenced to federal prison for wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and federal firearms charges, according to U.S. Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service found that English went by other names such as Tanya Roberts and Tanya Wilson while running the wire fraud operation out of her home. The crimes took place between April 2013 and July 2017.
English is said to have created 41 PayPal accounts using other people’s identities. Investigators said they were able to link her to the accounts through her IP address, her name and her shipping address in Tallassee.
“English posted ads on Craigslist and eBay listing high-end baby strollers such as “Uppababy Vista” and “Bugaboo Donkey” for sale,” the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement. “These strollers retailed for $900 to $1,500 each. English listed pictures of these strollers with a sale price range from $599 to $900, or sometimes she would have the buyers bid on the strollers. After English and a buyer agreed on a price and shipping details, English asked them to send the money through PayPal. After the buyer wired the money to English, they would never hear from her again and never received a stroller.”
During English’s scheme, approximately 200 customers made payments through PayPal, causing the company to lose nearly $120,000. Had the company’s fraud investigators not been successful in stopping and reversing nearly 600 other transactions, its losses could have climbed to more than $275,000.
“Ms. English, like many thieves, prey on her victims using the internet,” said Franklin. “She swindled legitimate buyers out of their hard-earned money and tried to cover her tracks using the stolen identities of innocent people. My office is committed to working with law enforcement to identify these crooks and make them pay for their crimes. Consumers should always be cautious when making online purchases and report any unusual activity immediately. Banks and online payment systems have fraud departments that can limit losses if they are notified in time to take action.”
English is said to have deposited the money onto general purpose reloadable cards, then used them to make purchases or to withdraw cash from ATMs.
During the arrest, officials found multiple firearms inside the home the suspect shared with her husband, Timothy Andre English. Because both had prior felony convictions, they were charged with being felons in possession of a firearm. The husband was sentence to 18 months in prison in July 2018.
And while Tanya Lee English was on release while awaiting action in this case, evidence was uncovered that indicated she had started to run yet another fraud scheme.
“The new allegations indicate that English was employing a scheme to solicit donations for domestic violence victims, such as baby items, items for women, and gift cards for her own benefit,” the U.S. attorney’s office said. She was allegedly using the donated items for resale or for personal use.
Officials say English will face three years of supervision after her seven years in prison comes to an end. She’ll also have to $119, 550 in restitution.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.