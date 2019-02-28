Alabama couple delivers baby in their truck outside of hospital

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A Madison County couple has quite the story to tell after their baby was determined to come into the world much faster than her parents expected.
They were forced to deliver their newborn outside of Huntsville Hospital on the front seat of their truck.
Ashley Savage and her boyfriend, Scott Busby, welcomed a 5-pound 15-ounce baby girl named Addison in the earlier hours of Monday. But it didn’t play out like they planned.
"You don't really see this happening to a lot of people. You hear about it on TV shows and then it happens to you and it's surreal," Savage said.
Ashley was set to be induced on March 6 and she’d been having Braxton Hicks contractions, which are referred to as false labor pains, during her pregnancy. So when she started feeling contractions late Sunday night downstairs at the family’s home in Owens Cross Roads, it wasn’t alarming at first. But then, things escalated very quickly.
"I tried to time them and they were one minute apart. They were on top of each other. It was pretty painful," Savage explained.
She started yelling for her other children to wake up but that didn’t work. She managed to make it over to the bottom of the stairs and started banging on the wall to get the attention of her boyfriend who was also asleep upstairs. They left the house at midnight and had a very stressful trip up the mountain. Savage was in a great deal of pain. They pulled into the parking lot of Huntsville Hospital at 12:20 a.m.
At that point, Addison decided she wasn't going to wait any longer.
"When we pulled up to the main entrance, I had felt her. I checked to see how it was going down there and she was coming out. By the time we made it to the pediatric ER and he got around to the door, she was coming out and when he had to catch her," Savage explained.
Scott has no medical training but did what he could to help his girlfriend and his daughter.
“It was extremely painful. I wouldn’t recommend it for anyone. It was awful. That was it. She just came out. We had no preparation. We didn’t make it into the doors. People inside the hospital had to come out and help us get her out," Savage said.
The couple managed to snap several pictures of the unbelievable delivery.
Addison's older brothers Bentley, 8, and Kai, 6, were in the backseat of the truck and saw their sister's birth.
"She was kind of cold so they put her under my shirt against my chest to keep her warm and then they had to maneuver me out of the truck because it's a pretty big truck and there were like 12 nurses out there," Savage said. "Scott thinks he's a certified doctor and that he can deliver babies now."
Mother and daughter were treated and released from the hospital and the family is settling in at home with their new bundle of joy. Addison even has her own Instagram page, capturing her adorable outfits and memorable moments. Her parents are overjoyed at how everything worked out.
"It was unreal. In the moment, it's just one of those things you don't think about. You just act," Scott Busby said. "After it all happened, I had time to take a step back and look at all of the things that could have gone wrong. But everything went perfectly that night so I'm just grateful that everything turned out good."
“We’re obsessed with her. She’s perfect,” Savage added.
