2 arrested for trafficking stolen identities in south AL

EUFAULA, AL (WSFA) - Two Floridians have been arrested in Alabama and charged with several crimes, including trafficking stolen identities.
Eufaula Police Department Chief Steve Watkins said Marlene Elena Reveron, 47, and Leodan Carbonell Vargas, 33, both of Miami, have been charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trafficking in stolen identities.
Watkins said it all began with a traffic stop on Washington Street on a vehicle occupied by Reveron and Vargas with an expired tag. During the traffic stop, Watkins said sufficient probable cause was gathered for the arrest of the two.
Watkins found out the two were staying at a Eufaula hotel and a search warrant for that location was obtained based on the probable cause from the traffic stop.
During the search, officers recovered various electronic items, computers, iPads, cell phones, numerous personal identification items and cash/credit cards. Watkins said several illegal controlled substances and paraphernalia were also recovered.
In a picture shared by the police department, social security cards as well as several driver’s licenses can be seen on a table with the many cash/credit cards.
Watkins said Reveron and Vargas have been placed inside the Eufaula City Jail and are awaiting a bond hearing.
The case remains under investigation by several law enforcement agencies including the FBI. Watkins said additional charges may be pending.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.