Art show coming up in Greeville

GREENVILLE, AL (WSFA) - Save the date if you love art!
For the second year in a row, Butler County students will display their art work in the courtyard at Greenville High School on April 19. The artwork includes sculptured art from welding, paintings and drawings.
Debra Strycker is behind it all.
“We took a field trip to North Carolina where I used to live and it has more sculptures per capita anywhere in the United States and I saw what our kids were doing here and I wanted to see past the basis of what they were learning, what they could create. So we created a sculpture show and we had our first one last year and it was strictly sculptures from our sculpture kids and this year since we have an art teacher at Greenville High School, we wanted to include her and include the other schools that had art that wanted to be shown," said Strycker.
The show begins at 5 p.m. on April 19 at Greenville High School.
