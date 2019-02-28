Complaint filed after ex-Packers coach Mike McCarthy berates high school refs, authorities say

PULASKI, WI (WLUK/CNN) - Mike McCarthy has been a regular face in the stands at Notre Dame Academy’s basketball games this season.
His stepson attends the school and plays on its team.
However, McCarthy’s actions after a tight loss at Pulaski crossed a line, according to people at the game.
"And this parent chose to follow the officials and berate them, which is clearly unacceptable," said Janel Batten, the Pulaski High School athletic director.
Video footage shows a Pulaski staff member escorting the referees out of the gym with a man following behind. District officials confirmed the man is McCarthy, the former Packers coach.
"Some things were said, some language was used that we don't want in our gym,” Batten said. “Unsportsmanlike language."
One official described the incident as an "unfortunate situation" and that McCarthy issued a "verbal tirade."
Batten said she’s never seen a parent respond to an official in such a manner.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association said an abuse against contest officials complaint has been filed about an incident at the game.
The WIAA said those complaints are confidential.
Notre Dame Academy declined an on-camera interview for this story.
“The school has been contacted by the WIAA regarding last night’s basketball game, and it’s currently looking further into this situation. The school will continue to stress the importance of sportsmanship and respect to our students, parents, fans, and community members,” the school said in a statement.
“Without those great officials, we can’t have great sports, right? So that is important, so we’ve taken some measures in our conference, specifically at our school. We do things maybe that are a little different. We always escort these people to the court or to our stadium,” Batten said. “Pulaski believes the system that’s put in place prevented this situation from escalating any further.”
