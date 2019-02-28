FIRST ALERT: Wet Thursday

Temperatures will warm into the lower and middle 70s into the afternoon, supporting an unstable atmosphere. Warm and, at times, wet conditions linger through Saturday with highs in the 70s. Sunday’s forecast has taken a turn toward a more aggressive scenario as a new system approaches. Widespread rain and thunderstorms will overspread the area Sunday. It appears possible some of these storms could be strong to severe, but models are not yet fully locked in on this solution yet.