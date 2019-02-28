Foster Fest means more customers for local businesses

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) - Dothan’s annual Foster Fest kicks off Friday night in downtown Dothan.
Thousands of people are expected to swarm the streets to take part in the first Foster Fest of 2019 which means more customers for local business.
Kerry Farrell owns the Thirsty Pig Taproom and has already started preparing for the large crowd.
“A normal night at Foster Fest is usually our busiest night of the month,” said Farrell. “Sometimes we have lines out the door. Almost all the seats are taken. We start preparing a day or two before Foster Fest. We make sure we have ordered extra everything: extra beer, extra food. We hired a band to be in the backyard.”
Other businesses, such as Mural City Coffee Company, will be experiencing Foster Fest for the first time.
“We’re doing about 60 gallons of ready-to-go coffee and we’re going to have the lattes as well ready to go,” said Mural City Coffee Company owner Darrin Swan. “It’s a lot of preparing the individual crew. This will be our first Foster Fest so we don’t know what to expect, but we hope it’s very successful.”
While they don’t know what to expect customer wise, they know how big Foster Fest is to downtown Dothan.
“Foster Fest has brought a lot of people to the area,” said Swan. “A lot of businesses have started to develop, because of the revenue that’s been brought to downtown because the Foster Fest. It’s a big deal.”
The festivities will kick off Friday at 6 p.m. Foster Fest takes place the first Friday of every month from March until September.
