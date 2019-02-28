Lee H.S. parent who says son was in gym during shooting speaks out

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - It has been an emotional roller coaster for many Lee High School students and their parents. Montgomery resident KK Middleton said his son was so shaken up he could not return to school Wednesday.
Middleton tells WSFA 12 News his son was in the gym, where the shooting took place Tuesday, and was sitting near the student who was shot in the arm.
Middleton has had to sort through lots of different emotions.
“I have not gotten a lot of rest, had anxiety, fear, disappointment, frustration, but I am still trying to practice civility,” said Middleton.
His motivation for pushing past those feelings - his son.
“We have probably hugged more than ever. I want to assure him that God still has a plan for him and not to give up on Montgomery or Lee High School. This could have happened anywhere," said Middleton.
Tuesday, Middleton was one of many Lee High School parents on edge waiting hours to be reunited with their children. He said the only way he was able to communicate with his son was through Facebook.
“I don’t wish that experience on anybody. It was very hard moment for me,” said Middleton.
Middleton said his son was in the gym sitting on the bleachers with his headphones in when the gunfire erupted.
“It is his interpretation that had the other student been positioned any differently, had he just leaned back a little, that the bullet would not have hit him, but my son,” said Middleton.
With this shooting and the news of more guns found on campus he wasn’t surprised, but feels this exposes a bigger issue.
“We have a gun issue, a disrespect issue at every school, we have a gang violence issue,” Middleton said.
This father believes the key to moving forward comes down to mothers and fathers stepping up, instilling manners in students, and money.
“As a citizen I am willing to be the first to admit that I need to pay more. If the system needs money, charge me. My property tax need to go up, I will pay more,” said Middleton.
Middleton does not want to pull his son out of Lee. He said he believes in the MPS staff and in this city. He is confident this system can be fixed, but it will take everyone chipping in and going the extra mile.
