Man arrested following early morning shooting in Eufaula, charged with attempted murder

35-year-old Jamese Walker, charged with attempted murder
By Alex Jones | February 28, 2019 at 12:00 PM CST - Updated February 28 at 12:13 PM

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) - The Eufaula Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that took place in the early morning hours of Feb. 28.

Officers responded to a parking lot on State Docks Rd. just after 4:00 a.m. to find a 31-year-old Eufaula woman suffering from two gunshot wounds.

She was taken to a Dothan hospital where she is currently listed in stable condition.

35-year-old Jamese Lamar Walker was arrested and charged with attempted murder and certain persons forbidden to possess pistol.

Walker is being held in the Eufaula City Jail as he awaits a bond hearing.

The incident is still under investigation.

