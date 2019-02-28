Man arrested following early morning shooting in Eufaula, charged with attempted murder

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) - The Eufaula Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that took place in the early morning hours of Feb. 28.
Officers responded to a parking lot on State Docks Rd. just after 4:00 a.m. to find a 31-year-old Eufaula woman suffering from two gunshot wounds.
She was taken to a Dothan hospital where she is currently listed in stable condition.
35-year-old Jamese Lamar Walker was arrested and charged with attempted murder and certain persons forbidden to possess pistol.
Walker is being held in the Eufaula City Jail as he awaits a bond hearing.
The incident is still under investigation.
