Man turns himself in to police, charged with first-degree arson

TROY, AL (WSFA) - Calvin Butler has been charged with first-degree arson by Troy police.
According to Troy Police Chief Randall Barr, police and the Troy Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of Orion Street last Friday morning before 8 a.m. Barr said smoke and flames were observed coming from the rear of the residence when officers arrived. There were residents outside when officers arrived, Barr said.
Barr said the fire department was able to bring the fire under control.
Butler, 55, was identified as a suspect and a warrant for his arrest was obtained. Barr said Butler turned himself in Wednesday.
Butler has been transported to the Pike County Jail and placed under a $50,000 bond.
Police, the Troy Fire Marshal and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are still investigating the cause.
