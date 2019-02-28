Montgomery native, lawyer announces 2019 mayoral run

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A Montgomery native and lawyer has announced he will be entering the 2019 mayoral race.
Attorney J.C. Love III announced Thursday his intention to fill the seat. Love is employed with the law firm of Rushton, Stakely, Johnston & Garrett, P.A., one of the oldest law firms in the city.
“I’m from Montgomery, and I returned to Montgomery after attending school in Atlanta and Boston, with the intention to grow my family, my practice, and my wife’s business and be a part of bettering the entire community,” Love said. “I think with the candidates who have announced or signaled their intentions to run, that I offer a break from the politics of the past, and a fresh vision for the future of our city.”
Love was a graduate of the Montgomery Public School system. From there, he attended Morehouse College in Atlanta where he became involved in student government, serving two terms at student government vice president and two terms as president. He also served as a member of the board of trustees.
Currently Love serves as the President of the Capital City Bar Association, which is the bar association for African American attorneys in Montgomery; President, of the Mt. Zion A.M.E. Zion Foundation Board and President of the Montgomery - Tuskegee Chapter of the Morehouse National Alumni Association. He is a board member of the Montgomery County Volunteer Lawyers Foundation, the Britton YMCA, and the Capri Theater Foundation. He is also a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.
“I believe that the people of Montgomery, as a whole, need to decide what we want the future of our city to be,” Love said. “We have our issues, but we also have opportunities – and the next mayor will have to communicate his vision of those opportunities and be a leader for the future we want to create for ourselves.”
Love is married to Dr. Porcia Bradford Love. Together they have three children.
Love joins four others who are planning to run: Elton Dean, Artur Davis, Marcus McNeal and Steven Reed. Current Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange has said he will not seek re-election.
