‘Parents get the guns’: Strange calls for parental involvement after Lee shooting

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Mayor Strange is calling for community and parent involvement to help steer youth away from violence.
Strange says the city has been working for years to get local churches, clubs and parents to take initiative and mentor children and teens.
During a media briefing Thursday, Strange pointed to programs established in the city to help address youth violence such as conflict resolution workshops, hosted by the Montgomery Police Department, and workshops led by churches to help parents’ parent.
The mayor and community leaders also promoted a couple of upcoming community events to help strengthen local families; The Prayer Walk in Washington Park, which is being held Saturday, and Westside Family Fun Day, being held March 9 at Carver High School.
Ken Austin, head of Mercy House and one of the community leaders involved in Saturday’s walk said he believes that it is time for the citizens to come together and do their part. Austin says the citizens need to stand together and stand up against the “evil doers” of the community.
“Let them know that we too are going to speak out and not allow this to be in Montgomery.” Austin said.
While the mayor praised first responders and community leaders for their work, he says the real work starts at home.
“We have for so many years said, enough is enough. We have said for some many years, too many guns,” Strange said. “Parents secure your guns, make sure your kids don’t have the guns. Parents get the guns out of their hands.”
Strange also issued a warning.
“Woe be unto you if you contribute to the negligence,” Strange said. “We will not only go after the people that are pulling the trigger or brandishing the weapon but the parent or the guardian or the grandparent or whomever is in charge of that particular household.”
The superintendent of Montgomery public schools echoed that sentiment Wednesday saying parents need to be more vigilant about guns and where students have access to those weapons.
When asked if safety measures at Montgomery Public Schools failed Tuesday the mayor said “absolutely”.
“Shame on us. Shame on our system where we have not had better things in place.” Strange said.
Mayor Strange praised the first responders and their quick response to the scene and the use of the city’s new STAR Watch program.
