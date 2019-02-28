2 plead guilty in unrelated south AL child sex cases

COVINGTON COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Law enforcement agencies in Covington County are hailing the convictions of child sex suspects in two unrelated cases.
The men, Benjamin Ellis White, 32, of Opp, and George N. Scroggins, 87, of Florala, pleaded guilty in their respective cases and were sentenced to multiple years in prison.
White was arrested and charged with first-degree rape of a child after the victim called 911 to report the crime. Opp police responded to the call and opened an investigation. White eventually confessed that he’d been having sexual intercourse with a young child that spanned a number of years.
White was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Scroggins was arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a child under age 12 after Florala police got a complaint of an inappropriate incident between the suspect and a child. The following investigation led to more charges related to incidents with other children dating back more than two decades.
A Covington County grand jury indicted Scroggins in 2016. He entered a guilty plea before his trial started and was subsequently sentenced to 12 years in prison.
"White will remain in prison for many years to come, and it is likely that Scroggins will die in prison,” said District Attorney Walt Merrell, who noted that child sex crimes are among the hardest to prove and prosecute.
“They also come with the most innocent of victims, many of whom have had their innocence forever stripped from them,” Merrell said. "The physical damage may heal, but the emotional scars may last forever.
Both White and Scroggins will have to register as sex offenders.
