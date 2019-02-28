Prattville police looking for info after hit and run

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a possible hit and run investigation.
According to Police, a pedestrian was possibly struck by a vehicle in the area of Highway 82 and Doster Industrial Boulevard. This happened on Wednesday between 2 a.m. and 2:20 a.m.
Police are asking for anyone that may have been traveling on this road, who may have saw the pedestrian walking or an actual collision with the pedestrian, to call the department’s traffic unit at 334-595-0280 or the police desk at 334-595-0208.
No other information related to the hit and run investigation has been released.
