Reflections from first class to integrate Dothan High School

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) - The year was 1969. Juniors at the former Carver High School - an all black school in Dothan- were anxiously preparing to begin their senior year.
“We were all looking forward as juniors moving into our senior year status to go and graduate from Carver High School,” said Cornell Cummings.
But a federal mandate would shift their course.
“Then we had forced integration and we had to ponder about how we were going to make that transition.” said Cummings.
Brown vs. The Board of Education’s landmark ruling in 1954 changed the landscape of education for students across the country. It wasn’t until 15 years later Dothan City Schools were forced to follow the ruling.
And Belvia Jones, along with her classmates at Carver, learned they’d attend Dothan High School in the fall.
“We had to go. We had no choice. It came down from the federal government and it was mandated,” said Jones.
And so they went.
“Once we got over there we were not welcomed like some people are in the school system. We had to re-identify ourselves, because our identity had been taken away from us when we came from Carver,” said Jones.
The club memberships, organizations, and some accolades stripped once they entered the doors of the new building.
“The one thing you couldn’t take from us was our grades,” said Jean Ingram Mizell. “Therefore with the National Honor Society, I was inducted into the society.”
The tension in the school - bubbling over often.
“As a basketball player - tensions were high. Every basketball practice was a fighting basketball practice,”said Cummings.
“My mother would tell us, ‘Just do your very best. You’re over there to get an education. Get your education and then leave and go out into the world and become whatever you want to be,’” said Jones.
“I was determined that failure was not an option,” said Mizell. “Whatever way it was going to be.”
At the end of the school year, their success was their diploma. The first integrated graduating class of Dothan High School and Dothan City Schools.
“We make things better for our new generation. Our now generation. Our children. My children. My grandchildren. Times are better and those things did teach us something,” said Cummings.
Almost 50 years since mandated integration, a now more diverse Dothan City Schools is preparing for another major shift in the student population.
The school restructuring plan involves school consolidations and bringing students from different schools and backgrounds together. The hope, like the Brown vs. The Board of Education ruling, is that it will benefit all students.
“Our goals with what we’re doing with public schools is to do exactly what you were talking about. We want every school to be great. Every school should have the opportunity to succeed in any way they want,” said School Board Chairman Mike Schmitz.
“They’re doing a transformation now and I’m hoping and praying that it will be much easier than when we went to Dothan High School,” said Jones.
