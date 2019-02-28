Suspect charged after man found dead in Montgomery Sunday

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A suspect has been charged in the death of Montgomery resident Kendrick Campbell, 27, police announced Thursday.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Justin Webster, 28, is charged with manslaughter in relation to Campbell’s death.
The charges are related to a shooting which took place in the area of North Pass Sunday, Duckett said. Officers and medics were called to Michigan Court around 5:40 p.m. after a report that a man had been found dead. When they arrived, they found Campbell who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.
An investigation into the shooting discovered it was the result of an altercation that led to an exchange of gunfire.
Webster was taken into custody Wednesday and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. He is being held there without bond due to a parole violation.
No additional information about Campbell’s death or Webster’s arrest has been released.
