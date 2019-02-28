Traffic stop leads to trafficking arrest in Headland

HEADLAND, AL (WSFA) - A man was taken into custody during a traffic stop conducted by Headland Police Department in early January, according to Investigators.
Jermony Rhodes, 33, of Dothan was stopped on U.S. Highway 431 on Jan. 7 by Chief Investigator Chris Watson. Officials say, Watson found 121 grams of synthetic marijuana in Rhodes’ 2007 Lincoln MKZ.
The suspect’s vehicle was also seized.
According to Police, Rhodes has been charged with trafficking of synthetic marijuana and taken to Henry County Jail where he will remain with a bond of $150,000.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.