Victim of crash near south AL elementary school identified

ANDALUSIA, AL (WSFA) - An 87-year-old man died and another person was injured in a 2-vehicle crash Tuesday, according to Andalusia police.
Police say Robert Glenn Thorpe died after the 2017 Dodge minivan he was driving collided with a 2007 GMC Yukon.
The crash happened around 2:40 p.m. on Moore Road, just behind Andalusia Elementary School, police say. Reported show the Yukon was exiting the school and the van was traveling south when the collision occurred.
The driver of the Yukon, Heather Metcalf, 33, was transported by lifeflight to another facility for treatment.
Police Chief Paul Hudson says the accident took place inside a school zone and motorists should be reminded to drive carefully, obey the posted speed limits during school hours and watch for other vehicles and pedestrians.
The crash remains under investigation.
