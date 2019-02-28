Wet Thursday

Waves of rain and rumbles are moving through the area this morning as a chunk of upper energy pivots by. Rain will be locally heavy at times, but severe weather is not anticipated. We’ll likely see coverage of rain diminish into the afternoon, dropping from widespread to scattered as additional showers and thunderstorms could still fire in the heating of the day. Temperatures will warm into the lower and middle 70s into the afternoon, supporting an unstable atmosphere. Warm and, at times, wet conditions linger through Saturday with highs in the 70s. Sunday’s forecast has taken a turn toward a more aggressive scenario as a new system approaches. Widespread rain and thunderstorms will overspread the area Sunday. It appears possible some of these storms could be strong to severe, but models are not yet fully locked in on this solution yet.