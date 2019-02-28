Woodfin launches Birmingham Peace Campaign, calls shootings ‘public health crisis’

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - City officials, including Mayor Randall Woodfin, announced the start of a new campaign to end gun violence.
Woodfin shared his own story of losing his brother to gun violence in 2012 as he announced the Birmingham Peace Campaign. Mothers, including Woodfin’s ,talked about losing their children to shootings.
“Gun violence in the City of Birmingham is a public health crisis,” he said.
The campaign involves both community and law enforcement initiatives.
Visit birminghamal.gov/peace or text PEACE to 888-777 for more information.
