Alabama AG calls 2019 a terrible year for law enforcement after officer deaths

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall called 2019 a terrible year for law enforcement due to the deaths of officers in the line of duty.
“I think that’s a constant reminder of the sacrifice law enforcement makes to keep us safe,” Marshall said.
Marshall made those comments in front of members of the Tuscaloosa Exchange Club. Marshall cited the killing of Birmingham police officer Sgt. Wytasha Carter and Mobile police officer Sean Tudor earlier this year.
Marshall came to Tuscaloosa to recognize officers from five Tuscaloosa area police departments as officers of the year with their agency.
Marshall said he’s satisfied with the punishments in place for those who would intentionally harm or kill police officers.
“I think we’ve been very progressive in Alabama relating to the protection of law enforcement with a capital offense for the death of a law enforcement officer in the line of duty,” Marshall concluded.
Those officers recognized as officers of the year by the Tuscaloosa Exchange Club included Lt. Darren Beams of the Tuscaloosa Police Department, University of Alabama Police officer Rachel Grooms, Senior State Trooper Harold Robinson of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Shane Galloway with the Northport Police Department, and Deputy Mark Weaver of the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.